28-year-old could leave Arsenal before even making debut

The Arsenal loanee hasn't played for the club yet and he might never.

You could forgive Arsenal fans if they had forgotten all about Cedric Soares.

After all, the Southampton defender, who joined the Gunners on a half-season loan in January, hasn't even made his debut yet.

And with the global pandemic going on, football is taking a backseat to more important matters, such as health and general public safety.

But Soares remains an Arsenal player and you do wonder if he could leave North London without ever having played a game for the club.

Some Premier League clubs have called on the 2019-20 campaign to be cancelled indefinitely after football was suspended until the first weekend in April at the earliest.

This means Arsenal might not have another game for the foreseeable future and with Soares's loan only lasting until June, the North Londoners could potentially part ways without ever seeing him in action.

The Portugal international was injured at the time of his arrival at the Emirates and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed earlier this month that he was finally fit.

But it makes you wonder if his return to fitness comes too late and whether the Gunners' faithful will ever see the defender.