£25m player reportedly wanted by Arsenal and West Ham rejects two offers elsewhere

Arsenal and West Ham United have been linked with Unai Nunez.

Athletic Bilbao sporting director Rafa Alkorta has told El Correo how reported Arsenal and West Ham United target Unai Nunez has turned down two contract offers.

The defender is in high demand after showing big potential this season.

The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions, averaging 1.3 interceptions and 4.3 clearances per La Liga encounter (Whoscored).

Nunez’s current deal expires in 2023. He has a £25 million release clause.

Speaking to reporters, Rafa Alkorta says the club are trying to tie him down to a new deal amid reported interest from West Ham and Arsenal.

“Our objective is to renew because we want him to stay with us. He is a valuable piece who gives us a lot. Right now, there is an offer on the table, which is in fact the third one that we have made,” Alkorta explained.

West Ham are mentioned in the report by El Correo. The Hammers were keen on Nunez in January, making their interest known to Bilbao, but a £25 million offer was never presented.

Arsenal have also been linked. El Gol Digital recently claimed the Gunners were contemplating switching targets as Nunez looked set to sign a new deal at San Mames.

But with a contract extension still not reached, Arsenal could still make a move.

Mikel Arteta is keen on solving Arsenal’s defensive woes. Nunez, a former Spain U21 international, may be ideal with his ability to play out from the back and remain calm under pressure.