What player reportedly wants amid West Ham’s alleged plan to sign him

West Ham United’s reported plan to sign Morgan Sanson from Marseille seems to have taken a blow.

According to Le10 Sport, West Ham are interested in signing the 25-year-old central midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that the Hammers are planning to use their connection with former chief executive Paul Aldridge to help them in the transfer.

Aldridge joined the French club as a transfers advisor in January.

However, the Hammers will have to do a lot of convincing in order to bring the former Montpellier star to the London Stadium.

That’s because that player’s entourage has told 20 Minutes that the Frenchman will leave only for a club whose sporting ambition is bigger than that of Marseille.

The entourage has added that although Sanson is open to offers, money will not be the main priority for him regarding choosing a new club.

One of Sanson’s entourage told 20 Minutes, as translated by Get French Football News: “For Morgan, his priority is Marseille. But he continues to be willing to listen to offers, so long as they are adequately in line with his sporting ambitions.

“Morgan has been approached a lot, but he will not leave if from a football perspective, what is being offered is not better than at Marseille. His aim is not to earn more money, but to improve in his football.”

Marseille are second in the Ligue 1 table at the moment, while West Ham are just above the Premier League relegation zone.

It is hard to see the former France Under-21 international leave Marseille for a club that are unlikely to challenge for the European places next season.