'Unjust': Leeds & West Brom fans will love comments by CEO of PL club

Leeds United and West Brom will be eagerly awaiting to see what happens with their current situation given the global health pandemic.

Brighton CEO, Paul Barber, has stated that it would be 'unjust' if Leeds and West Brom were to miss out on promotion to the Premier League given the current global health pandemic.

Leeds and West Brom are currently sitting in the Championship's top-two, and given the uncertainty surrounding the current climate, anything can happen in these coming week and months.

That may include both Leeds and the Baggies missing out on promotion, but that's dependent on what decisions are made in these coming weeks and months.

Speaking to Football Focus on BBC One (14/03/20), Leeds and West Brom fans will love Barber's comments about the duo's current situation.

“Equally unjust for Leeds and West Brom not to get promoted because we know how hard it is to get out of the Championship,” told Football Focus. “We know how hard they have worked to get to this stage of the season in the top-two

On expanding the PL to 22 teams: “I think that's a possible option. To leave the 20 teams in the Premier League, as it is. It would obviously help us and help others.

“But to bring the top two teams from the Championship up, it would give us a larger league next season and perhaps four relegation places next season, and then two up again to get the league back to 20 the following season. It has some merit.”

HITC View

Not many, if anyone, will argue that Leeds and West Brom have been the two standout teams in the second-tier this season. It's just a question of who has been better.

If this current situation isn't resolved or falls into more trouble or football has to be delayed even further then it might spell trouble for a number of clubs. Leeds and West Brom find themselves in that situation.

If the season does resume, and those in power decide at whatever date that it the current season has to finish then many would back the current top-two to earn promotiion. But, if that's not the case then it could be a disaster for many.