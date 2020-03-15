Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Too old for Levy': Some Tottenham fans have a big concern about £22m midfielder they want

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Geoffrey Kondogbia.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - November 2: Geoffrey Kondogbia #6 of Valencia during the Espanyol V Valencia, La Liga regular season match at RCDE Stadium on November 2nd 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur splashed the cash on Tanguy Ndombele last summer, but Jose Mourinho has been vocal with his criticism of the club's record signing.

Spurs needed new energy in midfield with Mousa Dembele heading off to China, but energy isn't exactly something Ndombele has provided.

Another midfielder may well arrive this summer, possibly one with more defensive attributes than Ndombele, and a new target has been linked.

 

Sky Sports claim that Spurs are once again interested in signing Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, having been long-term admirers of the former Inter Milan ace.

Scout Steve Hitchen is believed to have been a long-term admirer of Kondogbia, and even eyed him up as a potential heir to Mousa Dembele back in 2017.

Instead, Kondogba ended up joining Valencia permanently for a fee of £22million after a strong loan spell, and he has continued to impress in Spain.

Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia CF in action during the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Mestalla on February 29, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Kondogbia is known for his strength, but he's far more than that, possessing ability on the ball and to protect his defence when deployed in a deep role, though he is primarily a box-to-box player.

Now, Spurs fans are taking to Twitter to react, and many are concerned about Kondogbia's age, as he is already 27 and shouldn't be signed over some other younger options, with a feeling that Daniel Levy won't be a big fan of targeting a player of his age as he may be another Moussa Sissoko - a player who will cost big money with little resale value.

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch