Tony Cascarino claims £20m man has become 'better' since leaving Tottenham

Kieran Trippier left Tottenham Hotspur last summer and is now thriving in Spain.

Tony Cascarino believes Kieran Trippier has become a 'better' defender since he left Tottenham Hotspur, as he told GameDay Breakfast on talkSPORT (14/03/20 at 8:25 am).

Trippier left Tottenham last summer when Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, paid £20 million for his services [BBC Sport], in what was a perhaps surprising move.

But it is one that is seemingly paying off, as he proved during Atletico's 3-2 second-leg win against Liverpool in midweek, which knocked the current champions out of Europe.

Cascarino thought Trippier's performance at Anfield was a sign of how he has changed since leaving North London, as he believes it was one of the performances of the week.

On the performance of the week: "I thought Kieran Trippier for Atletico playing against Mane, who was a real handful," Cascarino told talkSPORT.

"I thought his performance typified of him going abroad and being asked to do a different role than he played for Spurs because he was a much more of an attack-minded full-back. He sat in a back four and did it brilliantly.

"I know he got taken off late in the game [because of a knock] but Trippier had a really good game. He would be a standout. He has gone abroad. You go and you learn. I think it looked like he had become a better defender."

HITC View

When you are working under the guidance of a Diego Simeone, one thing is for sure, he will change your character and make you much stronger defensively. That defensive side of Trippier's game was one which he was being questioned about, both at Spurs and playing for England.

But his ability going forward, especially being able to whip in a high-quality cross, was perhaps, and still is, his standout attribute.

His performances for Atletico will bode well for Gareth Southgate. In his recent England squad, Trippier was ahead of the thriving Trent Alexander-Arnold. And whilst he may have now pipped ahead of him, the competition in that area is seriously strong.