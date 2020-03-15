'Take him from Spurs': Some Arsenal fans react to links with attacker with four CL goals

Mikel Arteta has had a mixed start since taking over the reins at Arsenal in December.

Arsenal fans are excited on Twitter with the reports that they are interested in RB Leipzig playmaker, Marcel Sabitzer.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have claimed that Arsenal, along with their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are keen on the 25-year-old, who is thriving in the Champions League this season.

It is said that Sabitzer's ability to play as a number 10 and on the left means that a move for the Austrian does make sense for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

Sabitzer, who has scored four goals in seven Champions League games this season, netted twice against Spurs to knock them out of Europe recently.

The reaction from the Arsenal faithful is that they will be pretty pleased if they were to make a move for the attack-minded player.

The transfer decisions that Arsenal and Arteta make during the summer transfer window will have a big bearing on what happens with the club in the long-term.

Whilst Arteta is being judged about what he is doing at the moment. He won't really be judged until next season.

Therefore, the club has to make the right moves, else the Arsenal fans will get a bad feeling of the same problems occurring season after season.

Plus, if they do push for the RB Leipzig player and he is a success then it'll be one they could potentially rub into the wounds of their rivals in years to come.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to those Sabitzer links:

