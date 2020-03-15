Quick links

'Take a bow': Spurs legend hails 'great' Liverpool man after recent comments

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Liverpool are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Tottenham legend Micky Hazard has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his personal Twitter account for his 'quite brilliant' message regarding the current global health pandemic.

Following the postponement of football games across the country, Klopp made it clear that 'football matches aren't really important at all' given the problems everyone is now facing, as he told Liverpool's official website.

 

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are only two wins away from ending their 30-year wait of a league title.

Former Spurs man, Hazard, posted on his personal Twitter account that given that Liverpool could lose the chance to win the title, Klopp has proven to be a 'great' individual, as he told him to 'take a bow'.

Given what has been happening during these past few weeks, time and time again, Klopp has been showing his amazing character and true leadership skills. Whether it be his comments from above or his comments during his press conferences where he has been constantly asked about the current global health pandemic.

As Klopp has pointed out, the health and wellbeing of others is more important. And his opinion on this current matter is far less important than the individual or individuals who are experts in this field or from a medical background.

As things stand, the Premier League will come together for a meeting next week where a range of opinions will be put forward on this current matter.

