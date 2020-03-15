Quick links

Some rival fans react to Celtic man’s controversial comments

4th April 2018, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Celtic versus Dundee; General view of Celtic Park home of Celtic
Neil Lennon has said that Celtic should be declared winners if the Scottish Premiership season does not finish.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Some rivals fans have responded to Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s comments that the Hoops should be handed the league title if the season does not finish.

The Scottish Premiership has been suspended due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when it will resume.

There is a danger that the season may not finish, and if that is the case, then Celtic should be handed the league title, according to Lennon.

The Bhoys are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 80 points from 30 matches, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 29 games.

 

Lennon told Sky Sports: "We would be the champions and rightly so. We are 13 points clear. Dundee United, they would have to be promoted as well.

"Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or stopped, it should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions.”

Some rival fans have responded to Lennon’s comments and have strongly criticised the Celtic manager, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has also given his take on Lennon’s comments, and he does not agree with the Celtic boss.

Boyd has pointed out that like Liverpool in the Premier League table, Celtic are not mathematically certain of winning the championship in Scotland.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun about Lennon’s comments: “He wants Celtic to be crowned champions because they have played over 30 games and they deserve it. Sorry Neil, it doesn’t work like that. What happened to sporting integrity?”

Boyd added: “Liverpool won’t be crowned Premiership champions until it’s mathematically impossible for them not to be caught — the same rule should apply to Celtic.

“What if we just make Celtic champions? Does that mean we relegate Hearts and tell Dundee United to forget all about promotion? You cannot crown any team ‘champions’ when there’s still a chance they could be caught.”

Neil Lennon, head coach of CFR Cluj, in action during the game during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock reacts during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

