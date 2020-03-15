Some rival fans react to Celtic man’s controversial comments

Neil Lennon has said that Celtic should be declared winners if the Scottish Premiership season does not finish.

Some rivals fans have responded to Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s comments that the Hoops should be handed the league title if the season does not finish.

The Scottish Premiership has been suspended due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when it will resume.

There is a danger that the season may not finish, and if that is the case, then Celtic should be handed the league title, according to Lennon.

The Bhoys are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 80 points from 30 matches, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 29 games.

Lennon told Sky Sports: "We would be the champions and rightly so. We are 13 points clear. Dundee United, they would have to be promoted as well.

"Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or stopped, it should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions.”

Some rival fans have responded to Lennon’s comments and have strongly criticised the Celtic manager, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has also given his take on Lennon’s comments, and he does not agree with the Celtic boss.

Boyd has pointed out that like Liverpool in the Premier League table, Celtic are not mathematically certain of winning the championship in Scotland.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun about Lennon’s comments: “He wants Celtic to be crowned champions because they have played over 30 games and they deserve it. Sorry Neil, it doesn’t work like that. What happened to sporting integrity?”

Boyd added: “Liverpool won’t be crowned Premiership champions until it’s mathematically impossible for them not to be caught — the same rule should apply to Celtic.

“What if we just make Celtic champions? Does that mean we relegate Hearts and tell Dundee United to forget all about promotion? You cannot crown any team ‘champions’ when there’s still a chance they could be caught.”

Seriously can't stand the guy. All this going on and he comes out with this. Neil we'll worry about this once people stop dying from it shall we? — Jon (@magicaces) March 13, 2020

This really isn’t important Neil in the current climate — Jordan Powell (@jordanpow1991) March 13, 2020

If it was rangers top would he be saying same thing?? — dwayne (@mfcgibson) March 13, 2020

How can they be crownded champions? There is still 2 games against rangers that need to be played which if they lost, the gap would be down to 7 plus rangers have a game in hand which would make it 4 points with 6 games left to play! Can’t happen! — Dan (@dangrant57) March 14, 2020

Because that’s the most important thing — Belts (@SaintBelta) March 13, 2020

Good to see he's got his priorities in order — Jim (@jamsey55) March 13, 2020

No they shouldn’t. They’ve not won it until it’s mathematically impossible for nobody else to win it. — Ste Townsend (@FPLMidget) March 13, 2020

Is that all he can think about ? We're facing an epidemic and businesses might collapse and people face financial ruin but as long as he gets his trophy #selfish — Jenjen (@jenstirling955) March 13, 2020

Liverpool havent won the title in 30 years and their manager has the maturity and understanding to release this statement to their fans....... Lennon on the other hand stamps his feet like a spoilt child and quite frankly should be treated as such. https://t.co/OQQP2m376k — St Etiennes Bike (@RogerBigenge71) March 13, 2020