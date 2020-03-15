'Savage': Celtic admin reacts as £19.7m star trolls Rangers on Twitter

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have taken a few beatings from the old Celtic striker down the years.

Ex-Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele has taken a swipe at Rangers on Twitter.

This was supposed to be Old Firm day in Scotland but the Hoops' visit to Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Celtic have enjoyed many emphatic and significant wins over Rangers in recent years, and the Bhoys' admin on Twitter posted a poll about the fans' favourite memories.

Dembele, who left Parkhead in a £19.7 million deal in 2018 [Sky Sports], played his part in downing the Gers on quite a few occasions during his two-year stint in Glasgow.

And here's how the French marksman reacted to the poll on social media:

That’s a tough one... what about when we smashed them for the title at home? the double nutmeg back-heel? the Lustig celebration? Jozo tackle? or when we kept the ball by the corner flag with @patrick7roberts ?too many memories! So... I’ll pick them all #DerbyDayIsCelticDay https://t.co/ewCzStTlHi — Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) March 15, 2020

Dembele, who has seven Old Firm goals under his belt, lost some support among Celtic fans with the manner of his move to Lyon a couple of years ago.

But every now and again he proves on social media that the club left a lasting impression on him.

Yes, he was only there for two years, but what a brilliant two-year period it was and the fact he has retained an animosity toward Rangers will warm their hearts.