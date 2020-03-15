Quick links

'Savage': Celtic admin reacts as £19.7m star trolls Rangers on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Moussa Dembele of Lyon during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Decines...
Shane Callaghan
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have taken a few beatings from the old Celtic striker down the years.

Moussa Dembele of Celtic is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League Qualifier between Celtic and Alashkert FC at Celtic Park on July 18, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ex-Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele has taken a swipe at Rangers on Twitter.

This was supposed to be Old Firm day in Scotland but the Hoops' visit to Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Celtic have enjoyed many emphatic and significant wins over Rangers in recent years, and the Bhoys' admin on Twitter posted a poll about the fans' favourite memories.

Dembele, who left Parkhead in a £19.7 million deal in 2018 [Sky Sports], played his part in downing the Gers on quite a few occasions during his two-year stint in Glasgow.

 

And here's how the French marksman reacted to the poll on social media:

Dembele, who has seven Old Firm goals under his belt, lost some support among Celtic fans with the manner of his move to Lyon a couple of years ago.

But every now and again he proves on social media that the club left a lasting impression on him.

Yes, he was only there for two years, but what a brilliant two-year period it was and the fact he has retained an animosity toward Rangers will warm their hearts.

Moussa Dembele of Celtic scores his 3rd goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on September 10, 2016 in Glasgow.

 

