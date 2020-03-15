Quick links

'Rest is overrated': £1.5m Leeds star sends message on Twitter

Angry scenes between both sets of players after Mateusz Klich scored the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on April 28,...
The Leeds United midfielder has been a machine over the past 18 months.

Mateusz Klich of Leeds United

By virtue of the fact that Mateusz Klich has made 85 successive Championship starts for Leeds United, you would think he's enjoying the break.

But the Poland international has said on Twitter that 'rest is overrated' in a three-word post that sums up his energy and work ethic.

Leeds' 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend was Klich's 85th league game in a row for the Whites.

And after the English Football League calendar was suspended until April 4 at the earliest, it might be a while before he makes another one.

 

Here's how the 29-year-old - a £1.5 million signing in 2017 [Yorkshire Evening Post] - responded to a Leeds fan on Twitter:

Leeds are ever so close to sealing their return to the Premier League and Klich has played a big role in that.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places with nine Championship games to go.

This outbreak and subsequent suspension of football matches come at a terrible time for the Elland Road club, who have won five in a row.

But Leeds fans can sleep soundly in the knowledge that once things start up again, Klich will be ready.

Lewis Baker and Mateusz Klich stand dejected following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on August 28, 2018 in Leeds, England.

