Report: Tottenham want 26-year-old they once saw as Dembele's heir, Everton also keen

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia – but face competition from Everton.

It's noted that Kondogbia features high on Tottenham's list of targets for the summer, with Jose Mourinho desperate to bring in a holding midfielder.

Chief scout Steve Hitchen has been a big fan of Kondogbia in recent years, and even targeted him when Spurs wanted an heir to Mousa Dembele in 2017.

Mauricio Pochettino and co ended up going with Tanguy Ndombele in 2019, but the Frenchman has failed to impress Mourinho, meaning another midfielder could come in.

Central African Republic international Kondogbia is a candidate, possessing a well-rounded game of technical ability and real force in the tackle, whilst he offers an imposing screen in front of the defence when called upon there.

Kondogbia, 26, may be more of a replacement for Victor Wanyama than anything else, but his strong left foot and and ability to go through the gears will draw those Dembele comparisons.

Everton's presence in the race is interesting though, as Carlo Ancelotti has already admitted that he wants to bring in a new midfielder to bring energy to his side.

Of course, we can't really talk about transfers without acknowledging the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, as clubs don't even know when the season will end never mind when the transfer market will begin, making it difficult for clubs to plan – but Kondogbia appears to be a popular name at Tottenham.