Report: Tottenham Hotspur favourites to sign English striker Everton scouted last week

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunderland youngster Joe Hugill is reportedly wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Conor Bradley of Liverpool and Joe Hugill of Sunderland in action during the U18 Premier League game

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in signing Sunderland striker Joe Hugill.

It has been reported that Tottenham are favourites to secure the services of the English youngster in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Spurs scout Ian Broomfield watched the youngster in action last week.

Everton are also interested in the teenager and scouted him last week as well, according to the report.

 

One for the long term

Hugill is playing well for the Sunderland youth team and has also turned out for the Black Cats’ Under-23 side this season.

It is clear that the English youngster is not ready for the first team for any club yet.

The striker is doing well at the youth levels, and one suspects that moving to Tottenham or Everton would be very tempting for him.

However, Hugill should not rush into making a decision, and must pick the club where he likely to develop and progress the most.

Tottenham and Everton are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, while Sunderland are challenging for automatic promotion from League One to the Championship.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Tyler Morton of Liverpool and Joe Hugill of Sunderland in action during the U18 Premier League game

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

