Report shares why one rarely-seen Newcastle player is disappointed by Premier League suspension

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow won't be playing in the Premier League any time soon.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been left particularly frustrated by the suspension of the Premier League season.

After Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League decided to suspend the season until April.

It seems unlikely that the season will actually resume then, and with so much uncertainty right now, it's unclear when the season will return – if it actually does.

Safety comes first in times like these, but it's believed that Newcastle stopper Darlow is particularly frustrated that play has been suspended for the foreseeable future.

It's claimed that he is disappointed because he was 'champing at the bit' to play for Newcastle in the Premier League, but ultimately understands why such a decision had to be taken.

With Martin Dubravka out for around a month to six weeks, Darlow was set to be called upon to start in the Premier League for the first time in over two years.

Yet now, the 29-year-old is facing the prospect of Dubravka being back and available by the time play resumes, immediately sending Darlow back to the bench.

It's a tough break for Darlow, who had been waiting patiently for his chance, only to see a bizarre set of circumstances rob him of the chance to play for the Magpies in the top flight again.

Ultimately though, Darlow knows his role as second choice, and if he is really gutted about this lack of playing time, maybe it's time for him to consider leaving Newcastle.