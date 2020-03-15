Quick links

Report notes how Arteta made an exciting decision before Arsenal's training ground was closed

Arsenal youngster Cirjan Catalin was called into first-team training.

Arsenal have faced a tricky few days, after manager Mikel Arteta was confirmed as the first major Premier League case of COVID-19.

The strain of coronavirus has been travelling around the world, but Arteta was the first notable Premier League case just hours before Callum Hudson-Odoi was confirmed as the second case.

That was seemingly the kick the Premier League needed to suspend the season, and whilst they have suggested that the season will resume in April, that seems unlikely.

 

It's unclear what will happen to this Premier League campaign, but Arteta had taken an interesting step before being sent into self-isolation and before the squad were sent away from the training ground after contact with Evangelos Marinakis.

Daily Cannon note that youngster Cirjan Catalin was included in first-team training before the Premier League was suspended, alongside the likes of Miguel Azeez, Kido Taylor-Hart, Zech Medley and Alfie Matthews.

Catalin, 17, only joined Arsenal last summer, having emerged in his native Romania with Viitorul Domnesti, and he's made a real impact this term.

The teenager has hit three goals and three assists for the Arsenal Under-18's this season, and he signed his first professional contract with the Gunners back in December.

Fans already seem excited about Catalin, and Arteta calling him into first-team training is another hugely encouraging step, with supporters no doubt believing that the Romanian can be a future star.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

