Report: Newcastle United and West Ham want £12m player once tipped to be ‘world class’

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is reportedly on Newcastle United and West Ham United’s radar.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing Phil Jones from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that United are open to offers for the 28-year-old defender and will accept £12 million as transfer fee.

The England international is also claimed to be open to leaving the Red Devils, with Newcastle manager Steve Bruce reported to be a big fan of the player.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Jones has played just two matches in the Premier League for United so far this season, and has also played 202 minutes in the Europa League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Red Devils, and also played 270 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Manchester United

Jones is no longer a regular for United, and it would make sense for the defender to leave Old Trafford and move to Newcastle or West Ham.

‘World class’

Spain legend Fernando Hierro raved about Jones back in 2011, and said that the England international could become world class.

The Sun quoted Hierro as saying in November 2011: “Sir Alex Ferguson would not pay so much for him if Jones was not a great talent. If he keeps evolving the way he is he will be world class.”