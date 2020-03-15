Quick links

Report: Newcastle United and West Ham want £12m player once tipped to be ‘world class’

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Antonio Valencia, Juan Mata and Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on January 7, 2019 in...
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is reportedly on Newcastle United and West Ham United’s radar.

Phil Jones of England receives treatment from the medical team during the International friendly match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on November 10, 2017 in London,...

According to The Mirror, Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing Phil Jones from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that United are open to offers for the 28-year-old defender and will accept £12 million as transfer fee.

The England international is also claimed to be open to leaving the Red Devils, with Newcastle manager Steve Bruce reported to be a big fan of the player.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Jones has played just two matches in the Premier League for United so far this season, and has also played 202 minutes in the Europa League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Red Devils, and also played 270 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Manchester United

Jones is no longer a regular for United, and it would make sense for the defender to leave Old Trafford and move to Newcastle or West Ham.

World class’

Spain legend Fernando Hierro raved about Jones back in 2011, and said that the England international could become world class.

The Sun quoted Hierro as saying in November 2011: “Sir Alex Ferguson would not pay so much for him if Jones was not a great talent. If he keeps evolving the way he is he will be world class.”

Phil Jones of Man Utd in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Derby County at Old Trafford on September 25, 2018 in Manchester, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

