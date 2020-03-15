Report: Liverpool privately indicating they'll sell Klopp signing for almost double their money

Liverpool are prepared to offload Xherdan Shaqiri.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have privately indicated that they will sell winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

It's claimed that Liverpool are have set a base price of £25million for Shaqiri, and interested clubs now know what to aim for this summer.

Roma and Sevilla have both targeted Shaqiri in recent months, and Liverpool are seemingly ready to part ways with the Swiss international this summer.

Time to move on

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018, representing something of a strange move for the Reds given that the Swiss star isn't exactly a fit for Jurgen Klopp's style.

The 28-year-old has started just two Premier League games and made an additional four substitute appearances, whilst he has managed just three minutes of Champions League action.

Injuries are a factor of course, but it seems clear that Klopp just isn't that keen anymore – and it's time for Shaqiri to move on and try to play first-team football elsewhere.

Doubling their money

If Liverpool manage to get £25million for Shaqiri, it will be another masterstroke from Michael Edwards, as he's a 28-year-old with injury problems and barely any first-team football this term.

Additionally, Liverpool would be almost doubling their money on Shaqiri following his 2018 move, having paid £13million to sign him from relegated Stoke.

It's a move that makes sense for all parties, and may free up some room for Harvey Elliott to kick on next season down the right flank.