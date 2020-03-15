Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool privately indicating they'll sell Klopp signing for almost double their money

Olly Dawes
Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool celebrates with Xherdan Shaqiri after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 07, 2019...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are prepared to offload Xherdan Shaqiri.

Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool celebrates with Xherdan Shaqiri after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 07, 2019...

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have privately indicated that they will sell winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

It's claimed that Liverpool are have set a base price of £25million for Shaqiri, and interested clubs now know what to aim for this summer.

Roma and Sevilla have both targeted Shaqiri in recent months, and Liverpool are seemingly ready to part ways with the Swiss international this summer.

 

Time to move on

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018, representing something of a strange move for the Reds given that the Swiss star isn't exactly a fit for Jurgen Klopp's style.

The 28-year-old has started just two Premier League games and made an additional four substitute appearances, whilst he has managed just three minutes of Champions League action.

Injuries are a factor of course, but it seems clear that Klopp just isn't that keen anymore – and it's time for Shaqiri to move on and try to play first-team football elsewhere.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 07, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Doubling their money

If Liverpool manage to get £25million for Shaqiri, it will be another masterstroke from Michael Edwards, as he's a 28-year-old with injury problems and barely any first-team football this term.

Additionally, Liverpool would be almost doubling their money on Shaqiri following his 2018 move, having paid £13million to sign him from relegated Stoke.

It's a move that makes sense for all parties, and may free up some room for Harvey Elliott to kick on next season down the right flank.

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri battles with Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch