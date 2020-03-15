Report: Liverpool competing for midfielder Granit Xhaka described as ‘outstanding’

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Denis Zakaria.

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany.

The report has also credited Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund with interest in the 23-year-old defensive midfielder.

This is not the first time that the Reds have been linked with a move for the Switzerland international.

Back in October 2019, Sky Germany reported of interest in the youngster from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

It seems that manager Jurgen Klopp remains interested in the former Young Boys star.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Zakaria has made 22 starts and one substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Monchengladbach so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The defensive midfielder has also made six appearances in the Europa League for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made 21 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league for Monchengladbach, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Praise from Granit Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka plays with Zakaria for the Switzerland national football team, and raved about him back in October 2019.

Bild quoted Xhaka as saying about Zakaria: “His development is outstanding. Having Denis in the national team next to me makes me feel better!"