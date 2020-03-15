Report: Leeds already planning second summer signing despite COVID-19 fears

Leeds United are pressing ahead with their move for Illan Meslier.

According to L'Equipe, Leeds United are set to sanction a €5.5million (£5million) summer deal for goalkeeper Illan Meslier despite COVID-19 complicating matters.

It's claimed that when Meslier joined Leeds on loan from Lorient, they inserted a mandatory purchase clause that would be activated upon promotion.

Yet with the COVID-19 outbreak potentially scuppering the season, there are slim fears that the season will be voided and Leeds may not go up.

That seems unlikely, but Leeds are trying to tie up a permanent deal regardless, having been left 'convinced' by the French stopper.

Leeds already have one deal going through this summer in Helder Costa, and Meslier could already become their second summer signing if this report is to be believed.

Meslier, 20, was brought in as a replacement for Bailey Peacock-Farrell following his move to Burnley, and he's only actually played three times for Leeds.

Yet having impressed in each of them and stepped up admirably following Kiko Casilla's suspension, it's no great surprise that Leeds are willing to splash the cash on a goalkeeper who looks to have a huge future.

They will hope that COVID-19 poses no more problems to their pursuit, with Meslier's long-term future seemingly at Elland Road.