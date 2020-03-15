Report: Jurgen Klopp wants winger who claimed he turned down Liverpool in 2017

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly want Leon Bailey.

According to The Express, Liverpool are competing with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United for Leon Bailey.

The report has claimed that Chelsea are planning to make a bid of £85 million for the Bayer Leverkusen winger.

This is not the first time that Liverpool have been linked with the Jamaica international.

Back in November 2018, the youngster told FourFourTwo that Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool wanted to him him from Genk, but he decided to move to Bayer instead in January 2017.

Bailey told FourFourTwo in November 2018: "Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool – a lot of clubs were interested."

It seems that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still keen on the winger, but he is set to face stiff competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and United.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bailey has made seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayer so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process.

The winger has also scored one goal in 45 minutes of Europa League action for the German club this campaign, and played 116 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old scored five goals and provided one assist in 29 Bundesliga matches and played eight matches in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.