Report: In-demand Englishman picking between four clubs; time running out for Liverpool and Spurs

Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham looks set to pick his next club.

According to The Mirror, Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to decide his future with four clubs meeting the asking price to sign him.

It's claimed that the price on Bellingham's head is £15million rising to £30million, and four clubs have stepped up to make offers ahead of the transfer window.

At home, Chelsea and Manchester United have met the asking price, whilst Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are keen to take him to Germany too.

Bellingham has already visited United, but with four clubs in the running, it's now up to the 16-year-old midfielder and his family.

The 16-year-old has starred in the Championship this season with four goals and three assists, whilst his versatility to play centrally out wide is very valuable.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it's unclear when Bellingham will play again or when the transfer window will even open, but it seems that Liverpool and Spurs are running out of time.

The Daily Star noted last month that Liverpool and Tottenham both want to sign Bellingham, but the four clubs mentioned appear to be zeroing in on the teenager.

Clubs are focusing on dealing with the COVID-19 issues, but if Liverpool and Spurs don't want to miss out on Bellingham, then they need to send a proposal to Birmingham very quickly – or risk seeing him join a Premier League rival.