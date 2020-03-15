Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: In-demand Englishman picking between four clubs; time running out for Liverpool and Spurs

Olly Dawes
Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Coventry City and Birmingham City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Birmingham,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham looks set to pick his next club.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Coventry City and Birmingham City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Birmingham,...

According to The Mirror, Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to decide his future with four clubs meeting the asking price to sign him.

It's claimed that the price on Bellingham's head is £15million rising to £30million, and four clubs have stepped up to make offers ahead of the transfer window.

At home, Chelsea and Manchester United have met the asking price, whilst Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are keen to take him to Germany too.

 

Bellingham has already visited United, but with four clubs in the running, it's now up to the 16-year-old midfielder and his family.

The 16-year-old has starred in the Championship this season with four goals and three assists, whilst his versatility to play centrally out wide is very valuable.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it's unclear when Bellingham will play again or when the transfer window will even open, but it seems that Liverpool and Spurs are running out of time.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy...

The Daily Star noted last month that Liverpool and Tottenham both want to sign Bellingham, but the four clubs mentioned appear to be zeroing in on the teenager.

Clubs are focusing on dealing with the COVID-19 issues, but if Liverpool and Spurs don't want to miss out on Bellingham, then they need to send a proposal to Birmingham very quickly – or risk seeing him join a Premier League rival.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City battling with Jake Cooper of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Millwall at St Andrews, Birmingham on Saturday...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch