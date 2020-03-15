Report: Gerrard and co quietly confident striker will head to Ibrox despite Leeds, Everton interest

Quick links

Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers are reportedly battling Everton and Leeds United as they look to bring Anthony Weston to Ibrox.

According to The Sun, Rangers want to sign Blackpool youngster Anthony Weston – but face competition from Everton and Leeds United.

It's claimed that Weston is attracting major interest, and Everton are now hoping to pounce after a £250,000 move to Southampton fell through.

However, Rangers are allegedly 'quietly confident' that they can win the race, believing that the Liverpool-born attacker may fancy playing for Gerrard at Ibrox.

 

Still, Everton can offer him a return to Merseyside, and Leeds United are also in the mix too as the 16-year-old finds himself in demand.

Weston hit 14 goals for the Blackpool first team in the early stages of the season, and was promoted to first-team training by Simon Grayson in November.

A senior debut came in December as Weston appeared against Maidstone United in the FA Cup, and his progress has been picked up by some of Britain's biggest clubs.

Blackpool may be able to seize this chance and demand more than £250,000 now, with Weston likely to move on if these reports are to be believed.

Yet with the uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of football amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it's hard to see a move being set up any time soon, with no real sign of when the season will end and when the transfer window will start.

