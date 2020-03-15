Quick links

Report: Everton already close to making Brazilian first summer signing; one player may now leave

Everton are reportedly closing in on Lille's Gabriel.

According to The Mirror, Lille defender Gabriel is set to become Everton's first summer signing in a £30million deal – and it could be at the expense of a current Toffees ace.

It's claimed that talks over a £30million move are well underway, and Gabriel will now join whenever the season ends; a matter that has been thrown into question due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ancelotti allegedly thinks Gabriel is the man for Everton, and wants to bring him in to strengthen a back line that has been a little porous at times – particularly against Chelsea last time out.

 

However, it's noted that Gabriel's arrival will lead to a departure unless Everton qualify for the Europa League, with a defender to leave in order to make room.

With Mason Holgate impressing under Ancelotti and signing a new deal, it won't be him, leaving Yerry Mina and Michael Keane as potential departures.

Neither have really lived up to their billing with Everton, though the Toffees may prefer to keep hold of an English player in Keane, even if Mina has arguably been better under Ancelotti.

It's a surprise to see this suggestion though, as Everton have needed a centre back all season to bring their number up to four, so bringing in one to let one go seems strange.

Still, Gabriel will bring balance to the Everton back line as a natural left-footer, and at 22, the Brazilian has huge potential to be a fixture of Ancelotti's back line for years to come.

