Report: Club’s plan regarding 24-year-old Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Leicester City have been linked with Thomas Strakosha.

According to Il Tempo (print edition, page 30, March 13, 2020), Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Leicester City are interested in signing Thomas Strakosha from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Italian publication that Tottenham and Leicester have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old Albania international goalkeeper.

The report has added that Everton are also interested in securing the services of the former Salernitana custodian.

It has been claimed that Lazio do not want to sell Strakosha, and plan to convince him to extend his contract by doubling his salary from €1 million (£0.91 million) to €2 million (£1.82 million) per year.

Staying at Lazio

Serie A is suspended at the moment, but when it resumes, Lazio will find themselves in a very good position.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are second in the league table at the moment with 62 points from 26 matches, a point behind leaders Juventus.

True, Lazio may not win the Scudetto this season, but they should finish in the Champions League places, and it is hard to see him leave the Italian club in the summer transfer window.