Report claims Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer plan regarding £120k-a-week rival

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Chelsea winger Willian.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to offer Chelsea winger Willian a two-year contract when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer transfer window, and the Brazil international is reportedly on the radar of Spurs.

The report has claimed that Tottenham are likely to offer the 31-year-old - who can also operate as an attacking midfielder - a two-year deal.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Willian - who is earning £120,000 per week as salary at Chelsea at the moment, according to Spotrac.com - is a very good attacking player who has been superb for the Blues over the years.

The Brazil international is still at the top of his game, and the attacker would be a very smart and brilliant signing for Tottenham.

Given that Willian will be a free agent in the summer, the wage demands of the former Shakhtar Donetsk star could be high, but if Tottenham aim to challenge for the Premier League title next season, then they need players such as the 31-year-old.