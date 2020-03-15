Report claims Liverpool boost in pursuit of £73m player

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Kai Havertz.

According to The Express, Liverpool are “one step closer” to signing Kai Havertz, with Juventus reportedly having decided against making a move for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

According to Calciomercato.com, Juventus are interested in Havertz, but the Italian giants have decided that they will not pay the €80 million (£72.66 million) transfer fee that Bayer are asking for him.

The Express has claimed of interest in the 20-year-old - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - from Liverpool, and has reported that the Reds “have been handed a boost” in their pursuit of the Germany international.

Stats

Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The attacker has also scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League games for the German club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Havertz is one of the best and most talented young attacking players in Europe, and the German would be a very good signing for Liverpool, not just for now, but in the long term as well.