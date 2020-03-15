Report claims Diego Carlos didn’t want Reds move in January despite Liverpool talks

Liverpool were linked with Sevilla’s Diego Carlos in January.

According to El Desmarque, Sevilla defender Diego Carlos didn’t want to leave Sevilla for Liverpool in January despite talks of a move to Anfield.

The Brazilian defender was linked with a move to the Reds in January.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp may have been looking for a long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk, with trio Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren often suffering from niggling injuries.

El Desmarque claim Liverpool were in talks with the player in January. Diego Carlos has a £65 million release clause, with the Spanish club seeking the full amount.

But the Spanish editorial now claim that while a concrete offer was never made, the player wanted to stay at Sevilla at least until the summer where he is then open to joining a big club.

Madrid-based paper La Razon claim Real Madrid are also keen.

Carlos, 26, has been in fine form this season. He has started 22 La Liga games, averaging 4.8 clearances and an 83.4% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

The Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension to elite football in mainland Europe.

The Premier League and La Liga are due to resume in early April, but that seems rather optimistic with the season potentially extending over the summer.

It remains to be seen how that affects the summer transfer window, with Diego Carlos likely to move on should a big club match his release clause.