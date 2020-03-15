Quick links

Report: Arsenal want Middlesbrough striker, face competition

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly want Calum Kavanagh of Middlesbrough.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Middlesbrough youngster Calum Kavanagh in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea have set their sights on the 16-year-old old striker, who is the son of former Sunderland midfielder Graham Kavanagh.

 

The report has claimed that although Boro want to tie the youth player down to a long-term contract, he wants to see how he gets on in the short term.

Chelsea are leading the race for the talented and promising striker, according to the report.

One for the long term

Kavanagh is only 16 years, and he has done well for the Middlesbrough and the Republic of Ireland youth teams.

It is clear that the teenager is being reportedly targeted by Chelsea and Arsenal for the long term.

It will be interesting to see what the youngster decides in terms of his future.

Kavanagh should pick the club that would enable his progress and development the most, and he should not rush into any decision quickly.

