Report: Arsenal want £67k-a-week 6’ 4” player Jose Mourinho described as ‘monster’

Arsenal reportedly want West Ham United’s Issa Diop.

Arsenal are interested in signing Issa Diop from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, according to The Mirror, and Jose Mourinho’s previous comments on the defender will be very encouraging for the Gunners.

It has been reported by The Mirror that Arsenal feel that if West Ham get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, then they could be able to secure the services of the 23-year-old central defender.

The Gunners do need better defenders, not just for now, but for the long term as well, and in Diop they have identified a player who is rated very highly by Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mourinho.

Back in September 2018, Mourinho - then in charge of Manchester United - was impressed with how Diop played against his team.

The Portuguese boss told United’s official website on September 29, 2018: “Congratulations to the scout that found the 21-year-old kid, [Issa] Diop - a monster who dominated everything in the duels.”

Leaving West Ham United

If West Ham go down, then it is hard to see Diop stay at the London Stadium for next season.

Even if the Hammers stay up, a big offer from Arsenal - or another top club in England or in mainland Europe - could be too tempting to resist, both for West Ham and for the Frenchman, who stands at 6 ft 4 in and earns £67,000 as salary per week, according to Spotrac.com.