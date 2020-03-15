Quick links

Report: Arsenal have found another Brazilian talent they want, could be another Martinelli

Olly Dawes
Arsenal reportedly want Brazilian defender Bruno Fuchs.

According to Brazilian newspaper Zero Hora, Arsenal are looking to the Brazilian market once again after scouting Internacional defender Bruno Fuchs.

The Gunners raided Flamengo in January, taking centre back Pablo Mari on loan with a view to a permanent move at the end of the season.

This latest rumour feels more similar to the deal for Gabriel Martinelli last summer though, when Arsenal spotted a diamond in the rough in the 18-year-old attacker.

 

It's claimed that Arsenal sent a scout to watch Fuchs in action for Internacional against Gremio on Thursday, and the Gunners have been keeping tabs on him for a while now.

Defender Fuchs is just 20, and has made jus 14 first-team appearances, meaning he would likely be viewed as one for the future – just like Martinelli was before his big break.

A centre back standing at 6ft 3in tall, Fuchs is strong and impressive in the air, and could be a real talent for the future alongside William Saliba.

Joining compatriots Martinelli and David Luiz may be appealing to Fuchs, especially as he only has to look at the rapid development of Martinelli to see how a move to the Emirates Stadium could benefit him.

Internacional won't want to sell, but with Arsenal keeping close tabs on Fuchs, they may well receive major interest come the end of the season – whenever that may be given the COVID-19 outbreak.

