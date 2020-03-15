Quick links

Report: Agent drops direct transfer hint about £55m midfielder amid Liverpool claims

Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale warms up ahead before the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been linked with Liverpool.

According to FC Inter 1908, the agent of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has told Inter Milan that there could be proposals from Premier League clubs this summer.

Brozovic's representatives has allegedly hinted to Inter that a move to England may be on the table, with a club potentially willing to pay the €60million (£55million) release clause in his contract.

This could just be a negotiating tactic, as it may force Inter into giving Brozovic a new and improved contract – especially as Inter will want rid of that release clause anyway.

 

Brozovic still has more than two years on his contract with Inter, but that release clause is lingering, and Inter may need to act if they don't want to lose the Croatian.

This report is particularly interesting as FC Inter News reported last month that Liverpool had been scouting Brozovic ahead of a potential summer move.

Liverpool have seen Fabinho struggle since returning from injury, and with Adam Lallana moving on this summer, they may look to bring in another midfielder who can break up and dictate play with offering the energy Jurgen Klopp needs.

That's exactly what Brozovic can bring, as he's an absolutely relentless midfielder with real quality on the ball, whilst he's vastly experienced in Italy, Europe and on the international stage.

At 27 though, he maybe doesn't quite fit the bill of a big-money Liverpool signing, and if we had to guess at anything, we'd guess at Brozovic's representatives dropping these hints directly to the club in order to earn a new contract.

