Report: 23-year-old’s transfer stance amid Tottenham Hotspur interest

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Andre Onana.

According to Goal.com, Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Onana is open to joining Chelsea even if Kepa Arrizabalaga stays at the club.

Chelsea are interested in signing Onana from Ajax in the summer transfer window, with Kepa struggling between the posts, according to the report.

Spurs are also claimed to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Cameroon international, who is open to joining Chelsea - or any other top club - even if he has to complete for a place in the starting lineup.

 

Boost for Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris is the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, but the France international is 33 years of age.

Spurs will need a capable goalkeeper to take over from Lloris, and if Onana is open to joining a top club even if he is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup, then the North London outfit should make him and Ajax an offer.

The problem is that if Tottenham fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, then Onana may not find Jose Mourinho’s side too appealing.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

