Pandemic could ruin Gaetano Berardi's Leeds career

The veteran Leeds United defender is out of contract this summer and could be in big trouble if the season is cancelled.

The suspension of English Football League fixtures is having an effect on Leeds United but it could be particularly damaging for Gaetano Berardi.

That's because the veteran Swiss defender is out of contract this summer and if the curtain is brought down on English football for the 2019-20 campaign due to the pandemic, it could be difficult for the 31-year-old to earn an extension.

Now, Berardi might've done enough during the first eight months of this season to earn an extension under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa anyway.

But if that was the case then you wonder why fresh terms haven't been signed up until now.

The Whites have nine games left this season and with Kalvin Phillips's injury, Berardi might've played some of them, with centre-back Ben White continuing in defensive midfield.

But if the season is ended prematurely then Berardi's hopes of getting a new deal might be over, too.

Berardi, who turns 32 in August, joined the club way back in 2014 and is a very popular figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club, many of whom would love to see him stay, but that's up in the air.