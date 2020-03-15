Our view: Mourinho target has made interesting decision that may strengthen Spurs rumour

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham Hotspur will be in the market for new signings whenever the transfer window opens; after all, there's a little confusion over that matter due to COVID-19.

Still, there are clearly a number of areas for Jose Mourinho to target. A striker is an absolute must, but another centre back, right back and defensive midfielder are likely too.

On the defensive midfield front, Spurs have been linked with a couple of names, and Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was one of them.

Sky Sports reported late in January that Tottenham have made Hojbjerg one of their top summer targets, with Mourinho seemingly impressed by the Dane's progress at Southampton.

He may not be flashy, but he's a robust player with ability on the ball, whilst his leadership may also be beneficial to Spurs as they look to add some steel in midfield.

Now, Hojbjerg has made a very interesting decision, as the Daily Echo report that Hojbjerg has decided to make Pini Zahavi his new agent ahead of his contract expiring in 2021.

Not only does that suggest that a move could be on the cards this summer, but it's also interesting because Zahavi has very close ties to Mourinho and Tottenham.

Sky Sports noted that Zahavi brokered the deal to take Mourinho to Spurs in November, as he managed to convince Daniel Levy that Mourinho was the man to take Tottenham forward after Mauricio Pochettino's struggles.

Zahavi has long-standing links to Mourinho, and Hojbjerg's decision to partner up with the Israeli should strengthen Tottenham's pursuit of the 24-year-old.

With confusion over the season and the transfer window, it maybe isn't of pressing concern right now, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Spurs work with Zahavi again in order to get target Hojbjerg snapped up.