Neil Lennon shares Celtic's training plan amid coronavirus crisis, discusses transfer difficulty

Celtic's season is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that the plan is for Celtic players to be back in training this week.

The Bhoys had no game on Thursday night having always been eliminated from the Europa League, but they still received less-than-ideal news that night and the next morning.

Subscribe

Rumours began emerging on Thursday night about the possible cancellation of football games around Britain, amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Once Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for the coronavirus, games across Britain were cancelled until April.

It still seems ambitious to think football will come back next month, and there's a very real threat of the season being suspended and voided – leaving some clubs in limbo.

Liverpool and Celtic are looking to sew up league titles, and Leeds United want to seal promotion to the Premier League, so voiding the season would come with some legal backlash.

Now, Celtic boss Lennon has admitted it's a 'very strange' situation, as he can't go out and scout potential signings for the summer because football isn't being played in many countries.

Lennon added that the plan is to get Celtic's players back in training on Tuesday, but it's still unclear as the Bhoys hope to gear up for action again soon – even with the COVID-19 crisis far from over.

“It’s a very strange situation. This is the time of year you are out looking for players, scouting, recruiting,” said Lennon. “All that is up in the air because there is nobody to watch. Will we train as normal next week? Hopefully, that’s the plan but we don’t know yet.”

“The plan is to get them back in on Tuesday. We don’t know about our pre-season plans, so again, that will be discussed on Monday. We had a training camp sort of ready for that, but listen, it’s not exclusive to us. A lot of clubs are in the same position. I think we are covered for any eventuality, if the league is postponed or truncated or elongated into the summer. We will be ready,” he added.