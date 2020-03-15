Quick links

Mark Warburton thinks Rangers would make ‘handsome profit’ on ‘tremendous’ Ibrox player

QPR manager Mark Warburton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on November 27, 2019 in...
Mark Warburton worked with James Tavernier at Glasgow Rangers.

James Tavernier of Rangers celebrates after Jermain Defoe of Rangers scores his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park...

Mark Warburton has raved about Rangers defender James Tavernier to The Scottish Sun.

The Queens Park Rangers manager believes that Tavernier will still be attractive to other clubs, and that Rangers could bag a good profit if they decide to sell the 28-year-old former Newcastle United right-back in the summer transfer window.

The Englishman has not been in great form recently, and the defender has also failed from the penalty spot.

Warburton, now in charge of QPR in the Championship in England, worked with Tavernier when he was the manger of Rangers.

 

Warburton told The Scottish Sun about Tavernier: "From the first moment we signed him he knew the size of the club, what was involved and what the expectations were. He has never shied away from the demands.

“Tav was a tremendous player for me, fantastic value for the modest sum we paid for him. Even though he’s currently going through a hard time, I’m still convinced Rangers would make a handsome profit on him.”

Rangers stay

Tavernier may not be at the top of his game right now, but there is no doubt that the right-back is one of the best players in his position in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers should not sell the 28-year-old, as he will be an important player for the Gers next season when they challenge bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

According to WhoScored, the former Wigan Athletic right-back has scored three goals in 24 Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season.

James Tavernier of Rangers celebrates with his teammates as Rangers beat Dumbarton 1-0 to clinch the Scottish Championship title match between Glasgow Rangers FC and Dumbarton FC at Ibrox...

