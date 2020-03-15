Liverpool star Sadio Mane reportedly tops Real Madrid wish-list; £130m fee mooted

Real Madrid have been linked with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid have made Liverpool’s Sadio Mane their number one transfer target this summer.

The Senegal international, who has three years to run on his Liverpool deal, has been instrumental for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mane, 27, shared the Premier League golden boot award last season with 22 goals. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

This season, he has posted 14 goals and seven assists with Liverpool 25 points ahead at the top of the Premier League.

Mane’s form for the Reds hasn’t gone unnoticed with Real Madrid big admirers.

The Mirror claim the La Liga giants have identified Mane as their number one target, while making their interest known to the attacker’s representatives.

Real Madrid feel a fee in the region of £130 million could tempt Liverpool.

The Reds aren’t afraid at letting their star players go for big money if they feel the fee can be re-invested back into the squad.

Phillip Coutinho was sold to Barcelona for a £142 million fee in 2018 – a deal which helped Liverpool fund moves for the likes of Alisson and Fabinho.

Reds boss Klopp certainly knows how to build trophy-winning squads.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are trying to rediscover their top form under returning boss Zinedine Zidane.

After winning three straight Champions League titles, Los Blancos have struggled and appeared on course for a trophy-less season this term prior to the temporary suspension amid the Covid-19 virus.