Liverpool star Sadio Mane reportedly tops Real Madrid wish-list; £130m fee mooted

Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on March 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Real Madrid have been linked with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid have made Liverpool’s Sadio Mane their number one transfer target this summer.

The Senegal international, who has three years to run on his Liverpool deal, has been instrumental for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mane, 27, shared the Premier League golden boot award last season with 22 goals. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

This season, he has posted 14 goals and seven assists with Liverpool 25 points ahead at the top of the Premier League.

Mane’s form for the Reds hasn’t gone unnoticed with Real Madrid big admirers.

The Mirror claim the La Liga giants have identified Mane as their number one target, while making their interest known to the attacker’s representatives.

Real Madrid feel a fee in the region of £130 million could tempt Liverpool.

 

The Reds aren’t afraid at letting their star players go for big money if they feel the fee can be re-invested back into the squad.

Phillip Coutinho was sold to Barcelona for a £142 million fee in 2018 – a deal which helped Liverpool fund moves for the likes of Alisson and Fabinho.

Reds boss Klopp certainly knows how to build trophy-winning squads.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are trying to rediscover their top form under returning boss Zinedine Zidane.

After winning three straight Champions League titles, Los Blancos have struggled and appeared on course for a trophy-less season this term prior to the temporary suspension amid the Covid-19 virus.

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane looks on after a press conference to announce his resignation in Madrid on May 31, 2018. - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said today...

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

