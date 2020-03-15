Liverpool reportedly eye Denis Zakaria three years after near £8m Southampton move

Liverpool have been linked with former Southampton target Denis Zakaria.

According to the Sky Germany, Liverpool are among several top clubs keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria this summer.

The Switzerland international has been in top form this season.

Zakaria has started 22 Bundesliga games, scoring two goals and posting two assists.

Predominantly a holding midfielder, Zakaria previously caught the eye of Premier League duo Manchester City and Southampton back in 2017.

According to Blick, Southampton were described as very hot on his tail as they looked to buy from then-club Young Boys in Switzerland.

Ultimately, a deal to the Saints never materialised, and Zakaria moved to Gladbach for an £8 million fee.

The 23-year-old’s rise in Germany over the past three seasons hasn’t gone unnoticed. Now, Premier League leaders Liverpool are said to be keen.

Sky Germany claim Jurgen Klopp has had a long-standing interest in Zakaria. However, the Reds face competition from Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

The same source says Gladbach value their star player at £43 million.

Liverpool may be looking to add more competition to their midfield this coming summer. Recent injuries to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have prompted a downturn in form, culminating in exits from both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

As for Southampton, the south coast club may now regret missing out on Zakaria.

The Saints have often signed young players to later sell on for a commanding fee, with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk the last player to leave for big money in January 2018.