Key figure at PL club makes claim about what 'everybody' appreciates about Liverpool

The global health pandemic has put football at a standstill with Liverpool sitting top of the Premier League.

Brighton CEO, Paul Barber, has claimed that 'everybody' appreciates what a 'fantastic' season Liverpool have had this season and what a 'wonderful' team that they are, as he told Football Focus.

The key figure at the Premier League club made it clear that it would be 'unjust' if Liverpool weren't crowned champions of England given what they have done this season.

Major sporting events across the world have been postponed, including the Premier League, with Liverpool sitting 25 points clear with nine games of the season remaining.

There has been a lot, and more will come, about what should happen with the Premier League and how it should continue, but Barber was in no doubt that Jurgen Klopp's side are deserving champions.

"Every league starts with an expectation of completing all 38 fixtures as it is in the Premier League, and we really want to be able to do that," Barber told Football Focus.

"If we were to freeze the league then for me it would be incredibly unjust for Liverpool to not be awarded the title because everybody in the game appreciates what a fantastic season they have had and what a wonderful team that they are. That, for me, would be very unjust.

"Equally, it would be unjust for teams to be relegated when there are still nine, ten games to play in the Premier League. The financial consequences of that for those teams is very difficult."

HITC View

The football authorities will simply have to do everything in their power to ensure this current campaign does finish, and if that means going beyond the summer then they may have to do that. Otherwise, they face a huge backlash from clubs, supporters, and potential lawsuits if they make any other calls.

From Liverpool's perspective, they only needed two more wins to be crowned champions, so it will be very difficult for them to swallow that decision if they aren't handed their first title in 30 years.

For two seasons now, Klopp's men have been outstanding both in England's domestic scene and in Europe. But their fans and the Merseyside club have always craved that Premier League title.