Is McDonald & Dodds on TV tonight? Fans want more of the ITV gem!

Audiences are taken with the duo, but is McDonald & Dodds on TV tonight?

There have been many mismatched partners on our TV screens over the years, but McDonald & Dodds are arguably one of the best.

From the start, it was obvious that this ITV series would have something, considering it was from the producers of Poldark and penned by DCI Banks screenwriter Robert Murphy.

Along with Jason Watkins (The Crown) and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet) in the titular roles, you have great talent both behind and in front of the camera, meaning many eyes in front of screens when the first episode aired on Sunday, March 1st 2020.

It's been great fun chronicling the two detectives, one used to the pressures of working the beat in South London and the other not quite so seasoned to the same aspects of the job.

Nevertheless, they discover they make a great team, with viewers quickly realising Jason and Tala make an equally fantastic TV duo.

Is McDonald & Dodds on tonight?

No, McDonald & Dodds is not on TV tonight.

Why? Well, that's because there are no more episodes! In total, the series was comprised of just two two-hour long episodes, with the last airing on Sunday, March 8th 2020.

However, it's certainly not worth ruling out more...

According to the Radio Times, executive producer Damien Timmer has actually referred to McDonald & Dodds' two episodes as “their first intriguing cases together."

Similarly, screenwriter Robert Murphy addressed: “... if there are any after that, we’ll have to finish within two years – because that’s when McDonald is going, don’t you think? She’s a woman of her word.”

Well, not necessarily, as Tala weighed in: “I think she’s going to fall in love with Bath and I think she’ll stay around for at least seven years." Jason also offered his thoughts, expressing: “... I think there’s so much potential in the format, in the relationships.”

Fans call for more McDonald & Dodds on Twitter

Although it's finished, it's clear that fans are up for watching the duo crack more cases together.

After just two episodes, they've shown the title has great potential and it would be great to see it picked up for more. Check out a selection of tweets:

@ITV I do hope there are more McDonald and Dodds in the pipeline this is a great show — Vicki Clarke (@vickiclarke1701) March 8, 2020

@ITV please can we have more McDonald and Dodds, I loved it. @Jason__Watkins and @TalaGv characters are great together. — tracy (@tracy_tracy13) March 9, 2020

Really enjoyed Mcdonald and Dodds last night. Not as serious as other cop shows but more fun and good banter between the two main characters. More please itv!! — Rob (@robbcorin) March 2, 2020

Just watched McDonald and Dodds. Not bad at all and it’s about time Jason Watkins got more parts, he’s a bloody good actor. One of the best in fact — Ray jackson (@RaymondoJackson) March 10, 2020

@ITV hopefully you’re making more McDonald and Dodds could be good Sunday night tv — witches (@witches87421445) March 8, 2020

In other news, where was McDonald & Dodds filmed?