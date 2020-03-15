'Huge fan of him': Some Aston Villa fans react to links with 16-goal versatile attacker

Aston Villa have purchased two strikers during the past two transfer windows - Wesley in the summer, and most recently Mbwanna Samatta.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have provided a mixed reaction after a report stated that they are interested in Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

West London Sport have claimed that relegation-threatened Villa, and Championship promotion hopefuls, Fulham and West Brom, are keen on the striker.

It is said that Villa boss Dean Smith is a big fan of the 22-year-old powerhouse, and when he was at Charlton and Smith was at Brentford, he wanted to sign him.

Grant moved to Huddersfield during the 2019 January transfer window when they were struggling in the Premier League and heading for relegation.

Despite coming from a club in League One to a team on its way down in England's top-flight, Grant impressed considering his situation and the circumstances he was in.

He netted four goals in his 13 Premier League games, including providing an assist, and has taken that form into the Championship.

Even though the Terriers have struggled for large parts of the season, he has still managed to find the back of the net 16 times, and that includes having to play as a centre-forward and a left-winger [transfermarkt].

Whilst the versatile attacker is a very talented player, a section of the Villa fan base think this is just them planning for the Championship.

If Villa do stay in the Premier League, it will be very interesting to see if Smith and Co. push for his signature because if they do go down then he'd be a very quality addition to their starting XI.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to those Grant rumours:

