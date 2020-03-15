'Hard to say': Sky Sports pundit sends clear message about Liverpool after Brady comments

Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table with major sporting events postponed because of the global health pandemic.

Phil Thompson has made it clear that with Liverpool being 25 points clear it would be 'extremely hard' to say that they 'weren't champions' following Karren Brady's comments.

West Ham United figure, Brady, believes that this current campaign should be 'null and void', which means that Liverpool wouldn't be crowned champions despite it being obvious that they have been heading that way for months.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (14/03/20 at 12:15 pm), former Liverpool defender, Thompson, reacted to Brady's comments and the 'serious situation' everyone finds themselves in, as many Liverpool fans will agree with his comments.

“There are still ramifications from that, isn't there?!” Thompson questioned on Sky Sports. “It's who then sits in the Champions League places for next season because that would probably continue next season.

“You've got Leicester City sitting there quite healthy now. They will be extremely worried. Do you then go to the same teams what finished in last seasons Champions League positions? There is still going to be problems to adhere to. It doesn't just end with that.

“I know it can be null and void. It is an extremely serious situation that we are unprecedented. But you look at it. Liverpool, it's not as if you are two points clear. We are three-quarters of the way through the season and we are 25 points clear. I think that would be extremely hard to say that Liverpool football club weren't champions. But we will have to adhere to what the authorities say.”

HITC View:

Given the uncertainty of this current situation, clear decisions need to be made from the top, and this is where the leadership of many will be tested. If the season cannot be completed then whatever decision will be made will no doubt cause huge controversy.

It's obvious that Brady wants the season cancelled because West Ham are threatened by relegation. And given their situation, they cannot afford to drop down to the second-tier.

Therefore, to try and save themselves, as a senior figure in the boardroom, you will clutch at whatever you can. Karen is clearly clutching.