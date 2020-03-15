Ex-striker delighted he failed Rangers medical, says it's 'their mistake'

The Celtic legend almost joined Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers almost 20 years ago.

Celtic legend John Hartson has revealed on Twitter that he's delighted to have failed a Rangers medical back in the day.

The 44-year-old striker joined the Hoops in 2001 and went on to win six major honours - including three Premiership titles - during a five-year stint at Parkhead.

But things could've been very, very different for the former Wales international, who failed a medical to join Rangers prior to his Celtic move.

Hartson flew from Cardiff to Glasgow in a jet belonging to former Gers chairman David Murray but the transfer was never completed.

And the big man says that although he wanted to join the Ibrox side at the time, he is happy with how things turned out on the opposite side of the Old Firm divide.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Listen, I would have signed for Rangers without question. I had no allegiance to Celtic at that stage.

"But I failed four medicals in my career and that was the best one. My feeling was that Rangers treated me unfairly. They waved a contract under my nose, took me to Ibrox where I was pictured, and then whipped it away again. Their mistake."

Celtic fans won't be complaining much with how things panned out either.

With Henrik Larsson and Chris Sutton also there at the time, the Bhoys had one of the great teams in the club's history.