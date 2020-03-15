'Everybody got sucked in': Jenas not having recent comments by Liverpool man

Liverpool are currently sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Jermaine Jenas has claimed that 'everybody was sucked in' by James Milner's 'speech' prior to Liverpool's win at Bournemouth last week, as he told MOTDx (14/03/20 at 12:40 pm).

Prior to Liverpool beating Bournemouth 2-1, the BT Sport cameras picked up Milner urging his teammates during their warm-ups to play at the 'highest tempo' and to play like that 'no matter what', as posted by BT Sports.

Despite Liverpool getting knocked out of the Champions League days later, Milner did do his talking on the field against the Cherries, as his goal-line clearance proved.

Bur former Premier League midfielder, Jenas, simply wasn't having any of it, as he tried to point out how that is the norm amongst footballers.

“We all love Milner but I felt like everybody got sucked in by this speech that he did,” Jenas told MOTDx.

“It was all lover social media. Do people think that footballers never spoke before games?”

HITC View

There's no doubt that Milner is a rare breed when it comes to Premier League players. Whether it be what he provides on the pitch, the way he trains, how he leads in the dressing room and the experience he has in his locker.

Milner's CV, and his array of clubs, is pretty impressive. From day one, he has played for huge clubs, with huge expectations.

Whether it be his boyhood club Leeds, Newcastle United, fighting for Champions League football with Aston Villa 10 years ago, winning Premier League titles with Man City and now adding the European Cup to his name with Liverpool. He will go down as a Premier League great.