Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

La Liga

Eder Militao's Real Madrid future uncertain days after reported Tottenham Hotspur enquiry

Tom Thorogood
Eder Militao of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020 in Sevilla Spain
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid’s Eder Militao.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid reacts during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

According to AS, reported Tottenham Hotspur target Eder Militao faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid with the club having doubts.

Real Madrid signed the Brazilian for £44 million last summer.

Militao arrived as third-choice centre-back behind Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. He was tipped to be a long-term replacement for the latter.

But this season he has failed to make an impression.

Militao has been involved in Madrid’s worst defeats – the Paris Saint-Germain humiliation, the Copa del Rey exit to Real Sociedad and the latest defeat to Real Betis which has left them two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

 

The defender has started just seven La Liga games. AS claim the Covid-19 virus hasn’t helped his cause with the suspension of matches not giving him a chance of redemption.

The report comes just days after Tottenham allegedly made an enquiry over him.

El Desmarque say Spurs boss Jose Mourinho made a personal phone call to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to ask about Militao’s availability.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new defender with Jan Vertonghen’s contract expiring.

Toby Alderweireld turned 31 this month, while Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have shown frailties this season with Spurs conceding 40 Premier League goals to date.

Militao has been earmarked as a realistic target, and the latest reports suggests a summer move to North London may not be out of the question.

Eder Militao of FC Porto looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Porto at Veltins-Arena on September 18, 2018 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch