Eder Militao's Real Madrid future uncertain days after reported Tottenham Hotspur enquiry

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid’s Eder Militao.

According to AS, reported Tottenham Hotspur target Eder Militao faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid with the club having doubts.

Real Madrid signed the Brazilian for £44 million last summer.

Militao arrived as third-choice centre-back behind Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. He was tipped to be a long-term replacement for the latter.

But this season he has failed to make an impression.

Militao has been involved in Madrid’s worst defeats – the Paris Saint-Germain humiliation, the Copa del Rey exit to Real Sociedad and the latest defeat to Real Betis which has left them two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The defender has started just seven La Liga games. AS claim the Covid-19 virus hasn’t helped his cause with the suspension of matches not giving him a chance of redemption.

The report comes just days after Tottenham allegedly made an enquiry over him.

El Desmarque say Spurs boss Jose Mourinho made a personal phone call to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to ask about Militao’s availability.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new defender with Jan Vertonghen’s contract expiring.

Toby Alderweireld turned 31 this month, while Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have shown frailties this season with Spurs conceding 40 Premier League goals to date.

Militao has been earmarked as a realistic target, and the latest reports suggests a summer move to North London may not be out of the question.