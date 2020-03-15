David Provan gives verdict on reported £3m Celtic target’s decision

Neil Lennon’s Celtic reportedly wanted David Turnbull in the summer of 2019.

David Provan has given his take on Celtic-linked David Turnbull’s decision to sign a new contract with Motherwell.

As reported by The Daily Record, Turnbull has signed a new contract with Motherwell.

Subscribe

The report has added that the 20-year-old midfielder was on the verge of moving to Celtic in the summer of 2019 for £3 million, but a medical showed a pre-existing knee problem that required surgery.

The Scottish Sun reported in October 2019 that Celtic will reignite their interest in the youngster once he has fully recovered.

With Turnbull now fit and back playing football, the Hoops could make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

However, the youngster seems to have committed his future to Motherwell by putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Celtic legend Provan has given his take on the Scotland Under-21 international midfielder’s decision to sign a new contract with Motherwell.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: "A touch of class from David Turnbull, who’s just extended his Motherwell contract.

“Fit again after an eight-month injury absence, the midfielder could have made a killing by running down his contract.

“Instead, Turnbull has ensured Well will get top dollar for him saying, “I feel as if I owe the club and the supporters for the way I have been looked after.” Respect.”

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, while Motherwell currently find themselves third in the standings.