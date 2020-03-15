Quick links

David Provan gives verdict on reported £3m Celtic target’s decision

3rd November 2018, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell is congratulated after scoring for 1-0 in the 69th...
Neil Lennon’s Celtic reportedly wanted David Turnbull in the summer of 2019.

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell celebrates after scoring for 1-1 in the 11th minute

David Provan has given his take on Celtic-linked David Turnbull’s decision to sign a new contract with Motherwell.

As reported by The Daily Record, Turnbull has signed a new contract with Motherwell.

The report has added that the 20-year-old midfielder was on the verge of moving to Celtic in the summer of 2019 for £3 million, but a medical showed a pre-existing knee problem that required surgery.

 

The Scottish Sun reported in October 2019 that Celtic will reignite their interest in the youngster once he has fully recovered.

With Turnbull now fit and back playing football, the Hoops could make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

However, the youngster seems to have committed his future to Motherwell by putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Celtic legend Provan has given his take on the Scotland Under-21 international midfielder’s decision to sign a new contract with Motherwell.

 

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; Gboly Ariyibi and David Turnbull of Motherwell applaud the fans at the end of the...

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: "A touch of class from David Turnbull, who’s just extended his Motherwell contract.

“Fit again after an eight-month injury absence, the midfielder could have made a killing by running down his contract.

“Instead, Turnbull has ensured Well will get top dollar for him saying, “I feel as if I owe the club and the supporters for the way I have been looked after.” Respect.”

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, while Motherwell currently find themselves third in the standings.

26th January 2019, Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Motherwell; Martin Woods of Dundee turns the ball inside of David Turnbull of Motherwell

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

