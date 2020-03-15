Darren Fletcher makes Celtic & Rangers title claim, sends 10 in a row message

Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers with games being halted because of the global health pandemic.

Darren Fletcher has claimed that Celtic should be 'rightly' declared champions if football is unable to resume with Neil Lennon's men 13 points clear of Rangers in the table.

The former Manchester United midfielder also sent out a message that if Celtic do win nine-in-a-row then next season would be one of the 'biggest' seasons in Scottish football history because the Hoops have a chance of winning 10 in a row.

The Old Firm duo were meant to clash at Rangers today, but with all football suspended, it has raised a lot of questions about what will or won't happen in these coming weeks and months.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live (14/03/20), Fletcher made it clear that if football cannot continue then Celtic should be champions.

“I totally agree with the last statement that the league should be finished,” Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 Live. “But the eventually of an Armageddon and it doesn't [finish] then Celtic would rightly be declared champions because of their points total [and] how much they are ahead.

“I can see where Neil Lennon's [coming from], and we spoke about it before, every club is going to be biased towards whatever situation they are in. No matter what league and no matter what position. We should respect any decision that is made, but the chances of that happening are very slim because there are going to be court cases and arguments.

“They have got big things like history being made. Celtic are on the verge of nine in a row for the third time ever. And potentially carrying that into next season for the first-ever team to win 10 in a row that's all the conversations that are going on right now.

“Rangers next season, off the back of Celtic this season [potentially] winning nine, next season is like one of the biggest seasons in Scottish football history.”

HITC View:

For a number of weeks now, it was looking pretty obvious that Celtic were heading towards nine in a row and today's game was going to be a real last chance saloon for Steven Gerrard's men.

Whilst Celtic have smashed everyone that has come into their path since the turn of the year, Rangers have looked abject, off colour and out-of-form, especially on the domestic scene.

The season needs to try and be finished before anything else, and if it cannot then given Celtic's position, they should rightly be awarded the title.