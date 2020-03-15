Could Tottenham lose rising star who Mourinho loves.....and for free?

Tottenham Hotspur need to get Japhet Tanganga's situation resolved quickly.

A few months ago, Tottenham Hotspur had a series of contractual worries.

Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld were all in the final year of their contract.

But Tottenham have sold Eriksen and signed Alderweireld up to a new deal, while Vertonghen looks set to leave North London.

But there's another player who has come to the fore in recent months who desperately needs an extension too - Japhet Tanganga.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a mainstay in Spurs' senior side under Jose Mourinho but, worryingly, he is out of contract in a few months.

On February 7, The Standard reported that talks were underway to tie him down to a new deal but over a month later we're still waiting for an announcement.

It's particularly worrying now that the football calendar has been suspended until April 4 at the earliest.

The Lilywhites might not have a lot of football over the next three weeks - and possibly a lot longer - but it's vital that work goes on behind the scenes and especially with Tanganga's contract.

Tottenham don't want to be in a position where they're sweating over whether he's going to re-sign.

And if a bigger, richer club come in with an offer that trumps the North Londoners' wage increase of £15,000 per week [The Standard] then it seems plausible that he could consider it.

Tottenham did well to salvage a transfer fee from Eriksen and tie down Alderweireld, but it's equally as important that the Tanganga situation is resolved soon.