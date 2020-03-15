Chris Sutton gets quarantined with Rangers in 'daft' game

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and the Celtic legend haven't always seen eye-to-eye.

Thirteen points behind Celtic and on the cusp of a Europa League elimination, it's been a terrible season for Rangers.

On Thursday, Steven Gerrard's side were beaten 3-1 by Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox in the first leg of a last-16 tie.

Bear in mind that Rangers have lost the Scottish League Cup and been knocked out of the Scottish Cup, and are 13 points behind Celtic in the Premiership.

Barring a miracle, the Gers won't be winning any trophy this season - if and when the season is resumed, that is.

Yep, it's been a dismal season, but it's just got worse - they've just been quarantined with Celtic legend Chris Sutton. Kind of.

There's a 'self-isolation game' going around on Twitter, whereby you're 'quarantined' with the fifth person or account you searched.

And Sutton, as luck would have it, has got paired with the Ibrox side.

This is daft but fun game...



You're stuck in quarantine for 14 days with the fifth person who pops up when you type @. Who are you quarantined with? #selfisolationgame — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) March 14, 2020

This might be the worst case scenario for both Sutton and Rangers, but thankfully it's entirely fantasy.