Chris Sutton gets quarantined with Rangers in 'daft' game

Shane Callaghan
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and the Celtic legend haven't always seen eye-to-eye.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 12, 2020 in...

Thirteen points behind Celtic and on the cusp of a Europa League elimination, it's been a terrible season for Rangers.

On Thursday, Steven Gerrard's side were beaten 3-1 by Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox in the first leg of a last-16 tie.

Bear in mind that Rangers have lost the Scottish League Cup and been knocked out of the Scottish Cup, and are 13 points behind Celtic in the Premiership.

Barring a miracle, the Gers won't be winning any trophy this season - if and when the season is resumed, that is.

 

Yep, it's been a dismal season, but it's just got worse - they've just been quarantined with Celtic legend Chris Sutton. Kind of.

There's a 'self-isolation game' going around on Twitter, whereby you're 'quarantined' with the fifth person or account you searched.

And Sutton, as luck would have it, has got paired with the Ibrox side.

This might be the worst case scenario for both Sutton and Rangers, but thankfully it's entirely fantasy.

General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

