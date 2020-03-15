Brown shares what's changed about Celtic man that he never thought he'd be saying

It has been over a year now since Neil Lennon returned to Celtic.

Scott Brown has shared that Neil Lennon is now 'very chilled and relaxed' compared to his first stint as Celtic manager, as he told Sky Sports News (14/03/20 at 18:50 pm).

The Celtic captain stated that he didn't he would have been saying that about his manager, who he also praised from a tactical standpoint.

The global health pandemic has resulted in the footballing world coming to a standstill, with Celtic sitting top of their league as they were due to play their Old Firm rivals today.

It's now a case of a waiting game for a lot of people, as Brown shared his thoughts on Lennon, what has changed and crediting him for what he has brought to the table since his return.

"He's very chilled and relaxed [from his first stint]," Brown told Sky Sports. "I don't think I would have ever said that after the last time he was manager.

"He has grown. I think he is enjoying managing the second time around a lot more. He understands the way the lads were playing as well. He has added a few of his own qualities in there as well. And that's what good managers do. They always take a good thing and try and add a couple of bits here and there to improve that.

"He has done that so far, so here's hoping that continues."

HITC View

It has been over a year since Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers in the Parkhead dugout. At that time, many fans were surprised and left annoyed at the manner in which Rodgers left the club, but his fellow Northern Irishman did the business and pushed the Bhoys over the line and helped them to another treble.

When Lennon was handed a new contract at the club, it was met with a mixed response, but it's fair to say that any fans who had concerns have absolutely zero right now. The current global health pandemic has put everything at a standstill, but Lennon and his players will be keen to get back out onto the pitch when it's safe again because they were only another win away against their Old Firm rivals which would have no doubt any of their chances of stopping nine in a row.